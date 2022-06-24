In the morning, Russian troops attacked Mykolayiv from the direction of the occupied Kherson oblast and damaged a civilian car company

In the morning, Russian troops attacked Mykolayiv and damaged the territory and several cars of a civilian car company. As a result of yesterdayʼs shelling of Mykolayiv oblast, one person was lost.

This was reported in the OC "South".

In Mykolayiv oblast last night as a result of attacks on the village of Novomykolayivka of the May Day community one person was lost, four were wounded. One house was destroyed, several houses were damaged.

In the morning, Mykolayiv and the suburbs were attacked with heavy artillery and, presumably, the Tochka-U missile system from the direction of the occupied territories of Kherson oblast.

The territory and several cars of a civilian car company were damaged.

"Trying to aim at one of the TV towers, the ruscists once again epicly hit a street restroom," the statement said.

In Kherson oblast, Russian troops are using all available weapons, as a result of which hundreds of houses and infrastructure facilities have been destroyed in the occupied settlements. In some of the occupied villages, Russian troops have rotated, so new troops are invading and settling in the homes of evacuees.

The situation is critical in many occupied communities. Due to the fighting, the villages are half-empty, all schools, kindergartens and hospitals have been destroyed or mined by the ruscists. Most of the enterprises and institutions of the oblast were seized, many of them were damaged and destroyed.