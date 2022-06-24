SBU declares suspicion of three Russian servicemen who tortured civilians in Chernihiv oblast

The Security Service of Ukraine has announced the suspicion of three Russian servicemen who tortured civilians in Chernihiv oblast.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

During the temporary occupation of the villages of Vyshneve, Sloboda and Lukashivka, suspects in a group with other Russian soldiers broke into the homes of civilians and, threatening to shoot, demanded information about the location of personnel and equipment of the Armed Forces. Without receiving an answer, the invaders ordered their subordinates to torture people and took a direct part in it themselves.

According to one of the victims, Russian soldiers beat him with weapons and metal objects, threatened to kill his wife and son, then poured three bottles of flammable liquid on him and threatened to set him on fire.

The other victim was detained by criminals in frosty weather in an unheated warehouse, where he was bullied and beaten. The occupiers kept his elderly mother in the cargo compartment of the car. The invaders also confiscated a manʼs car and used it to transport property looted from local residents.

"The brutal treatment of civilians by the invaders in the occupied territories is confirmed by numerous testimonies of witnesses and victims who identified the war criminals in photographs," the SBU said.