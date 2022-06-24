The Ministry of Defense urged not to disseminate information about the withdrawal of the Armed Forces from Sievierodonetsk, so as not to harm the operation

The Ministry of Defense urged journalists and politicians not to disseminate information about the location of units of the Armed Forces. In particular, this applies to the issue of withdrawal of troops from Sievierodonetsk.

This was stated at a briefing by Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk.

"Information on whether units of the Armed Forces are located in a certain area, including Sievierodonetsk, is classified. We are not talking about it," he said.

Motuzyanyk called on Ukrainians to trust only the information published by the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense. He called on journalists and politicians to disseminate only open information.

"There is no need to harm the defense operation," a spokesman for the Defense Ministry added.