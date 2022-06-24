In Kirovohrad oblast, an entrepreneur rented 10 helicopters from the National Guard, and after the Russian invasion refused to return them

In Kirovohrad oblast, police detained the owner of a company that rented National Guard helicopters and did not return them after the war.

This was reported by the Office of the Attorney General.

Between 2002 and 2012, one of the National Guardʼs military units leased 10 helicopters to the company. The lease agreement provided for the condition of their mandatory return in the event of martial law.

After the large-scale Russian invasion and the imposition of martial law, the military unit asked the company to return its military property to carry out its assigned tasks. However, the owner of the company did not return the helicopters, further profiting from their use.

The businessman was detained and reported suspicion of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations (Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).