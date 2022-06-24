At least 3,000 dolphins have died in the Black Sea since the start of the war

Several thousand dolphins have died in the Black Sea since the start of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This was announced by the head of the research department of the natural park "Tuzla estuaries" Ivan Rusev.

According to the scientist, powerful sonar and explosions destroy the delicate navigation system of animals, causing dolphins to "go blind" and die of starvation because they can not find food.

Within the park, dead dolphins are found on the coast, but experts are not able to inspect large areas due to a military ban, so the number of dead animals can be significant.

Rusev said that the consequences of the war were observed even in Bulgaria. At the mouth of the Ropotamo River, several powerless dolphins were found, who could not navigate in space. Some of the animals had burns from bomb blasts or mines.