The occupiers kidnap relatives of the Ukrainian military

Cases of abduction of relatives of Ukrainian servicemen in the temporarily occupied territories are becoming systemic, according to Ukrainian intelligence.

This is because the databases of Ukrainian citizens fall into the hands of the occupiers during the seizure of office buildings or with the help of collaborators.

Today, most such cases are recorded in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolayiv oblasts. Both adult relatives (including women and the elderly) and children are abducted.

It has recently become known that the occupiers have taken hostage several children of another Ukrainian serviceman.

In the future, the Russians may contact the military and demand to arrive in the occupied territories in exchange for the safety of relatives.

"For security reasons, we do not name the victims or abducted relatives. But none of these cases goes unnoticed by the state. Ukraine is fighting for each of its citizens," said the intelligence.