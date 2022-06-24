The Russian army fired at the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia with MLRS. One person and several houses were injured

On the night of June 24, the Russian army fired at the city of Huliaipole and the village of Novoyakivlivka in Zaporizhzhia oblast from multiple rocket launchers and artillery, as well as the village of Balabyne, a suburb of Zaporizhzhia.

The secretary of the city council Anatoly Kurtev reported about it on the morning of June 24.

As a result of the shelling in Balabyne, several houses were damaged, and one person was injured and has already received medical treatment.

The shelling was stopped by Ukrainian artillerymen — they conducted a counter-battery fight, destroyed the Uragan multiple rocket launcher, as well as the howitzer and the Russian military.