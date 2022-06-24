”The whole set of artillery is working.” The Armed Forces remain at the positions of Lysychansk, but the shelling does not subside

Russian troops are advancing in all directions in the area of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, using aircraft and Tochka-U missiles.

The head of the Sievierodonetsk district state administration Roman Vlasenko told Radio Svoboda about this in a comment.

"Offensive in all directions. They storm Lysychansk, storm the Bakhmut-Lysychansk road. And in Sievierodonetsk as well, the surrounding villages — Synetsky, Pavlohrad, Syrotyne, Borovske. There is shelling and fighting everywhere," Roman Vlasenko said.

According to him, Ukrainian troops are still in Severodonetsk, it will take time to leave the city.

"Itʼs not a matter of hours or days. It may take some time," Roman Vlasenko said, emphasizing that there is no talk of retreating from Lysychansk.

According to his estimates, currently 7-8,000 people remain in Sievierodonetsk and 10,000 in Lysychansk. Prior to the large-scale Russian invasion, 100,000 people lived in each of these cities.