The Russian army lost more than 34,500 troops during the four months of the war

As of June 8, the Russian army had lost 34,530 troops in the war against Ukraine, adding 100 in the last 24 hours.

This is evidenced by data from the General Staff of Ukraine.

Russia has also lost:

1,507 tanks (+3 for the last 24 hours);

3,637 armored combat vehicles (+5);

759 artillery systems (+3);

241 multiple rocket launchers (+1);

99 air defense means;

216 aircraft;

183 helicopters;

622 drones (+2),

137 cruise missiles;

14 ships/boats;

2,553 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks (+5);

60 units of special equipment.

The greatest losses of the Russians of the past day were suffered in the Slovyansk and Bakhmut areas.