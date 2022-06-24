Morning report of the General Staff: Russia has been firing artillery at Kharkiv and trying to clear the port of Berdyansk

The General Staff of Ukraine published the morning report as of June 24.
- In the Volyn and Polissya directions — without much change. On the territory of Belarus there is an increase in defense positions in the border areas with Ukraine and the European Union.
- In the Sivershchyna direction, Russia fired on civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Tovstodubovo, Bachivsk, Glukhiv and Manukhivka in Sumy oblast.
- In the Kharkiv direction, Russia fired artillery in the areas of Kharkiv, Stary Saltov, Korobochkino, Pechenehy, Dementievka, and Zolochev, and also intensified the activities of saboteurs.
- In the Slovyansk direction, the Russian army fired artillery at civilian infrastructure in the areas of Bohorodychne, Krasnopillya, Kurulka, Chervone, Ridne, and Chervona Polyana.
- In the Sievierodonetsk direction, Russia continues to fire from tanks, mortars, artillery, and jet artillery near Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk, Bila Hora, Vovchoyarivka, Spirne, and Berestovo and also hit Lysychansk and Borivsky with aircraft. Fighting continues for Sievierodonetsk.
- The occupiers attacked near the village of Myrna Dolyna, Popasnyansky district, and hostilities continue. The Ukrainian military stopped the offensive of the occupiers near the village of Borivske, near Sievierodonetsk.
- In the Bakhmut direction, the Russian Federation fired on the positions of our troops from artillery near Mykolayivka, Berestovo, and Novoluhansk. It is trying to improve the tactical position and take control of existing routes of fire.
- In the Novopavlovsk direction, Russia fired on Antonivka, Vuhledar, and Zolota Niva.
- The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, and Zaporizhzhia directions. In order to prevent the transfer of reserves to threatening areas, the Russian Federation fired on our troops in the areas of Avdiivka, Umanske, Vesele, Novobakhmutivka, Huliaipole, Bilohiriie, and Staroukrainka.
- As part of logistics, the occupiers are trying to demine the waters of the Berdyansk seaport.
- In the South Buh direction, the enemy did not take active action. He defended himself and tried to fight against the battery, as well as hit the positions of our troops near the village of Bila Krynytsia in Kherson oblast. Ukrainian aircraft in the relevant areas hit the clusters of Russians.