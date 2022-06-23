Evening summary of the General Staff: The occupiers seized the village in the Popasna district of Luhansk oblast

Operational information from the General Staff as of 18:00:
- In some regions of Belarus, military commissariats are conducting mobilization exercises, where they are working on issues of notification and manning of military units.
- In Chernihiv oblast, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Stari Vyrky, Atynske and Starykove.
- In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired on Kharkiv, Ruska Lozova, Pechenegs, Khrestyshche, Mospanove, Staryi Saltiv, Ruski Tyshky and Pryshib.
- In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy fired on Bohorodychne, Adamivka, Dibrivne, Kurulky, Petrivske, Virnopillya and Mazanivka. Ukrainian soldiers repulsed the assault near Dolyna and Bohorodychne and forced the occupiers to withdraw.
- In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy fired on tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery at Syrotyne, Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk, Voronove, and Myrna Dolyna. Units of the Second Army Corps, with the support of the Rosguard, storm Sievierodonetsk.
- Ukrainian troops stopped the offensive in the direction of the southern outskirts of Lysychansk, inflicted losses on the enemy and forced them to retreat. The Ukrainian defenders also stopped the enemyʼs offensive near Borivske.
- The enemy conducted reconnaissance by fighting in the area of Bila Hora. The offensive continued in the area of Rai-Oleksandrivka, fighting continues.
- In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired artillery of various calibers at Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Mykolayivka, Berestove, Klinove, Toretsk, Novolugansk, Pokrovsk, Luhansk, and Kodem. The army aircraft of the invaders struck near Klinove.
- In Luhansk oblast, the occupiers captured Mykolayivka and are trying to establish control over the Hirske. The failure of the enemy ended the reconnaissance battle in the area of the village of Vershyna.
- In the Novopavlovsk direction, the enemy fired on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Pavlivka, Vuhledar, and Prechistivka.
- Trying to identify weaknesses in the defense, the occupiers used sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the areas of Vremivka, Novosilka and Neskuchny. Ukrainian soldiers successfully discovered them — the enemy withdrew with heavy losses.
- The enemy did not wage active hostilities in the Avdiivka, Kurakhove and Zaporizhzhia areas. To prevent the transfer of reserves to other areas, he fired on the positions of Ukrainian troops from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Avdiivka, Pisky, Opytny, Mariinka, Hrushove and Novopil.
- In the South Buh direction, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure from barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Dobryanka, Mykolaivka and Trudolyubivka. He launched an air strike on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Knyazivka.
- In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, the enemy holds five high-precision weapons.