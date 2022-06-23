UN: 4,662 civilians, including 320 children, were killed during Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has updated information on civilian casualties in the context of Russiaʼs armed attack on Ukraine: 4,662 killed, including 320 children; 5,803 wounded, 479 of them children, mostly as a result of shelling and air strikes. Actual losses are much higher.

This is stated on the website of the mission.

"From 04:00 on February 24, 2022, when the armed attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine began, to 24:00 on June 22, 2022, local time, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights recorded 10,465 civilian casualties: 4,662 dead and 5,803 wounded," the statement said.

A total of 4,662 people died (1,789 men, 1,207 women, 131 girls, and 148 boys, as well as 41 children and 1,346 adults whose gender is still unknown).

5,803 people were injured (1,177 men, 820 women, 131 girls, and 169 boys, as well as 179 children and 3,327 adults whose gender is still unknown).

In Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts — 2,725 dead and 3,220 wounded.

There are 2,539 dead and 2,456 wounded in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.

In the territory controlled by the Russian armed forces — 186 killed and 764 wounded.

In other oblasts of Ukraine (Kyiv, as well as Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Ternopil and Zhytomyr oblasts) that were under government control, — 1937 killed and 2583 wounded.

Most of the civilian casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide range of impact, including heavy artillery and multiple rocket launches, as well as missile and air strikes.