McDonaldʼs has confirmed that it is considering resuming operations in Ukraine.

This was stated in an interview with Forbes by McDonaldʼs CEO in Ukraine Yulia Badtritdinova.

The company is currently updating security protocols: it is reviewing each location for bomb shelters. Thus, McDonaldʼs will not work during an air raid.

You also need to resolve the issue with suppliers. Most of them continue to work, but some products should be sought elsewhere, such as juices, sauces, and packaging.

In addition, the company is working on training to restore peopleʼs knowledge and skills, as well as training on working with PTSD. "A lot of Ukrainians have experienced real horrors. And we understand that injured people will be both among our clients and employees," Yulia Badtritdinova said.

McDonaldʼs had 107 restaurants in Ukraine before the war, nine of which were affected to varying degrees.