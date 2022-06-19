Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba: McDonaldʼs is persuaded to return to the Ukrainian market

Ukraine is convincing McDonaldʼs to return to the Ukrainian market, as the necessary conditions are in place.

This was announced on June 19 by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"A few weeks ago, we contacted the Ukrainian office and then McDonaldʼs headquarters in the United States. We also raised this issue in official contacts with the US government, as McDonaldʼs is one of the most well-known American brands. The process is moving," Kuleba added.

With the full-scale invasion, McDonaldʼs, like many others, has suspended restaurants in Ukraine for security reasons.