European Parliament adopts resolution to grant Ukraine candidate status

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution in support of granting Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates for accession to the European Union.

It made the decision on Thursday, June 23.

529 deputies voted for this decision, 45 against and 14 abstained.

In the context of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, MEPs equated the move to "showing leadership, resolve and vision", say MEPs.

European Parliament resolutions and decisions are in the nature of recommendations, they are not binding. Decisions to grant Ukraine candidate status or not are to be made today, June 23, at a summit of EU heads of state and government.