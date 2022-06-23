Ukrainian refugees in Israel can get a job from July 1

From July 1, Ukrainians who arrived in Israel after the start of the war will be able to find employment in Israel.

This was reported by Haaretz.

Thus, the Office of Population and Immigration should issue temporary work permits to Ukrainian citizens. It is expected that this decision will apply to about 13 thousand Ukrainians who are currently in Israel and whose tourist visas have expired.

In addition, for Ukrainian citizens who arrived after the Russian invasion, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked extended her residence permit until the end of July.