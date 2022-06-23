The Armed Forces eliminated 34,430 Russian invaders

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 120 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 34,430 people killed, as well as:

1,504 tanks;

3,632 armored combat vehicles;

756 artillery systems;

240 multiple rocket launchers;

99 air defense means;

216 aircraft;

183 helicopters;

620 drones of operational and tactical level;

137 cruise missiles;

14 ships/boats;

2,548 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;

60 units of special equipment.

Last night, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut direction.