Russian troops captured two villages in Luhansk oblast

Russian troops captured the village of Loskutivka and the village of Rai-Oleksandrivka in Luhansk oblast. The day before, they captured Toshkivka, Pidlisne and Myrna Dolyna.

This was announced by the head of the Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Haidai.

"Orcs continue their efforts to establish full control over Sievierodonetsk and are conducting offensive operations to surround our troops in the area of Lysychansk and block the route Lysychansk — Bakhmut" [...]. Now the orcs are storming the Orphanage. And they abruptly returned to the idea of forcing the Seversky Donets, carrying out preparatory measures and advancing near Zolote and Vovchoyarivka," Haidai said.

Russian troops are destroying the Sievierodonetsk industrial zone and are advancing from all directions. The neighboring city of Lysychansk is under constant fire, but the city is undergoing a "quiet" evacuation.

The Lysychansk-Bakhmut route is impassable, as the Russians are constantly shelling it.