An earthquake in Afghanistan has killed 1,500 people

An earthquake in Afghanistan on June 22 killed 1,500 people and injured approximately 2,000.

Al Jazeera received such data from the Taliban, Deutsche Welle reports.

Initially, local authorities said that the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.1. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with an epicenter near the city of Khost reached a magnitude of 5.9. The greatest damage is in Paktika, Nangarhara and Hosta. Due to lack of resources, the blockages are being dismantled slowly, so the number of victims is expected to increase.