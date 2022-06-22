At least 280 people have been killed in an earthquake in Afghanistan

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake in the Afghan province of Paktika killed at least 280 people and injured hundreds more.

This was reported by Reuters.

Muhammad Nasim Hakkan, head of the Disaster Management Agency, said most of the confirmed deaths were in the Paktika. According to him, there were also reports of casualties in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar and Khost.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake occurred about 46 kilometers southwest of the city of Khost, in southeastern Afghanistan, the epicenter was at a depth of 51 kilometers.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said the quake affected Pakistan, Afghanistan and India, home to some 119 million people.