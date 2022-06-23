Morning report of the General Staff: Russia moved tank units to the Slovyansk and Bakhmut directions

The occupiers have moved tank units to one battalion tactical group to the Slovyansk and Bakhmut directions, and are preparing to use heavy flamethrower systems.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning report.

Mobilization exercises of the Belarusian Armed Forces will continue in the Volyn and Polissia directions from June 22 to July 1, 2022 in the Gomel region. It is planned to work out the issue of conscription of conscripts, will involve Russian instructors, who will teach Belarusians the basics of sabotage and intelligence activities.

In the Sivershchyna direction, enemy units are located in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk oblast. The enemy keeps there up to three battalion tactical groups and units of airborne troops. The aggressor continues to fire on units of the Defense Forces in the border areas of Sumy oblast.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemyʼs main efforts are focused on preventing the Defense Forces from entering the rear of the group of occupying forces operating in the Slovyansk direction.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy is trying to create conditions to resume the offensive in the directions of Izyum — Barvinkove and Izyum — Slovyansk. To do this, the enemy moved to two tank units. The occupiers plan to use heavy flamethrower systems in the Slovyansk direction.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on the complete capture of Sievierodonetsk, the encirclement of Lysychansk and the blocking of the main logistics routes.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy took control of the settlements of Loskutivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka, storming Syrotyne. The occupiers are also preparing to force the Siversky Donets.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers are conducting offensive operations in the directions of the settlements of Zolote and Vovchoyarivka. They are trying to capture the dominant heights in the area of Berestovo to take control of the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway. To strengthen the group in this direction, the enemy transferred to the Novotoshkivsky area to one battalion tactical group from the Central Military District.

In the Kramatorsk, Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy did not take active action. Carries out shelling to restrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces and prevent them from being transferred to other directions.

In the South Buh area, the occupiers are focusing their main efforts to prevent a counterattack by the Armed Forces in the Kherson and Mykolayiv oblasts. Carry out engineering equipment positions.

In the Mykolayiv direction, the enemy deployed artillery units in some areas. In the future, attempts are possible to storm in the directions of Kiselivka — Posad-Pokrovske and Oleksandrivka — Luparevo, the purpose of which is to reach the administrative borders of Kherson region.

The aggressor is improving its position in the Kryvyi Rih direction.