The EU has seized € 12.5 billion in assets from Russian oligarchs

The European Union has frozen the assets of Russian oligarchs by € 12.5 billion.

This was announced by European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, Radio Svoboda reports.

He noted that the European Union seizes primarily bank accounts, real estate of Russian oligarchs on the sanctions list, on its territory, works of art. Partner countries are also trying to get involved in the process.

"We are also trying to agree with the Balkans and the Eastern Partnership countries to take part in the process, as we did with Switzerland, to avoid transferring some assets to another location. So, in total, if you count the assets of oligarchs and various companies, in addition to the reserves of the Russian Central Bank — as of today, the amount of frozen money — 12 and a half billion euros, "- said Reynders.