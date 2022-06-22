Evening summary of the General Staff: the Armed Forces repulsed the assault in the area of Novobakhmutovka, the battle for Sievierodonetsk continues

The General Staff of Ukraine has published the evening report as of June 23.
- In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly.
- In the Sivershchyna direction, Russia fired artillery shelling at the villages of Turya, Myropilske, and Slavhorod in Sumy oblast.
- In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the Russian army is storming to improve its tactical position near the city of Slovyansk. The occupiers fired at the areas of Bohorodychne, Nova Dmytrivka, Novopavlivka, Kurulka, Dolyna, Pryshyb, Krasnopillia, Vernopillia, Ridne, Chervone, Shnurky, Chervona Polyana, Karnaukhivka, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Nova Dmytrivka and Semylanne with barrels and multiple rocket launchers.
- In the Kharkiv direction, Russiaʼs enemy is fighting to deter units of the Defense Forces and prevent them from entering the state border. There were artillery shellings in the areas of Kharkiv, Bayrak, Peremoha, Korobochkyne, Shevelivka, Rubizhne, Lebyazhe, Mospanove, Shestakove, Petrivka, Ruska Lozova, Khrestyshche, Kulinichi, Udy, Staryi Saltiv, Verkhniy Saltiv, Pitomnyk and Rtyshchiv.
- In the Donetsk direction, the occupiers are trying to move towards the city of Bakhmut and establish control over the city of Sievierodonetsk.
- In the Sievierodonetsk direction, Russia struck by aircraft in the villages of Verkhnyokamyanka, Sievierodonetsk and Syrotyne. Fighting continues for the city of Sievierodonetsk.
- In the Bakhmut direction, the Russian Federation struck by aircraft in the areas of the settlements of Berestovo, Yakovlevka, Klinove and Vershina and air and missile strikes near Chasov Yar, Novolugansk and Gorsky.
- Russia is not actively advancing in the Kramatorsk direction but is firing at Ukrainian soldiers with artillery in the Pryshib, Sidorov, Donetsk, and Mayakov districts.
- In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhia directions, constant shelling continues to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to other directions.
- Russia struck near Novobahmutovka, Kamyanka, Avdiivka, Pavlivka, Vuhledar and Shevchenko.
- In the area of the village of Novobahmutivka in Donetsk oblast, the Ukrainian military repulsed the Russian assault and forced them to withdraw.
- In the South Buh direction, the Russian army is equipping positions, firing artillery and jet artillery, and thus trying to prevent the advance of units of our troops into the occupied territory.