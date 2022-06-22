The Prime Minister of Georgia accused the leader of the Servants of People faction Arakhamiya of obstructing the acquisition of EU candidate status. He replied

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that the leader of the Servants of the People faction, David Arakhamiya, was one of the main initiators of not granting his country the status of a candidate for EU membership.

This was reported by NetGazeti.

Garibashvili said Arakhamiya had traveled to the United States and Europe and demanded that Georgia not become a candidate. He did not say where he got the information from, but said Ukraine was backed by supporters of Georgian President Saakashviliʼs Salome Samadashvili, Georgiaʼs former ambassador to the EU.

"Mr. Arakhamia, a Georgian, has made shameful accusations. For example, their friends in Ukraine accuse us of instructing the secret services and helping Russian sanctioned companies. So far, you have not provided any facts," Garibashvili added.

In his response, Arakhamiya called Garibashviliʼs statements a provocation. He acknowledged that he mentioned the Georgian issue during working meetings in the United States, but in the context of "pro-Russian oligarch Ivanishvili, who has a pocket government."

"Ukrainian authorities will help the Georgian people to join the EU. It is a pity that all of Georgia and its people have become hostages of one oligarch today," the peopleʼs deputy said.