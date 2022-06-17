In Georgia, they believe that geography has prevented them from getting a recommendation to become a candidate for EU membership

Georgia believes that it has not received a recommendation to become a candidate for EU membership due to geographical factors. They believe that they deserve it more than Ukraine and Moldova, but congratulated these countries on the positive conclusion of the European Commission.

This was stated by the chairman of the ruling party "Georgian Dream" Irakli Kobakhidze, Rustavi reports.

He noted that Georgia has been waiting a long time to recognize the European perspective, and the European Commission recommends doing so. Once all the conditions are met, Georgia will receive candidate status.

"As European leaders have directly pointed out to us, geographical location has also prevented Georgia from gaining candidate status. We remind you that due to the geographical factor, Georgia adopted the European Neighborhood Policy Action Plan 2 years after Ukraine and Moldova. In addition, Georgia began negotiations on visa liberalization 4 years after Ukraine and 2 years after Moldova. Georgia also began negotiations on an Association Agreement 3 years after Ukraine but signed an Association Agreement with Ukraine a year earlier. We hope that the geographical factor will no longer be a reason to delay Georgiaʼs candidate or member status," he said.

Kobakhidze hinted that Ukraine and Moldova were recommended to join the EU solely because of Russiaʼs invasion and its aftermath, although Georgia itself has made more reforms.

"Letʼs repeat the simple truth: in all respects, Georgia is ahead of both Ukraine and Moldova — whether democracy, rule of law, protection of human rights and the fight against corruption, trade and economic cooperation with the EU, or joint implementation of obligations under the Association Agreement. However, we also understand that the European Commission and the European Council make political decisions, not expert ones. Therefore, in the current extraordinary political situation, the decision of the European Commission has its own logical political explanation," Georgia said.