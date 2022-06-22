Russian TV presenter Maxim Galkin excluded from the list of persons threatening Ukraineʼs national security

Russian TV presenter Maxim Galkin has been removed from the list of individuals who threaten Ukraineʼs national security. This list is compiled by the Ministry of Culture.

It is unknown for what reasons Galkin was expelled. He was included in this list in November 2021. He responded with a parody of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, Galkin has spoken out against the war. In February, he left Russia and went to Israel with his wife, Alla Pugacheva.

Currently, the Ministry of Culture has blacklisted 209 people.