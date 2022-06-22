Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are currently on hold. Only the humanitarian subsection works

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to end the war are currently on hold. There is only a humanitarian subsection, which is related to the exchange of prisoners, humanitarian corridors, evacuation from the zone of hostilities.
Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, said this in an interview with Babel (the full version will be published later).
"As for the political and diplomatic section, it makes no sense, because there are intense fighting in the east of the country. Russia is betting that it can gain some tactical military victory due to its significant numerical advantage. It doesnʼt make sense to negotiate with such an opponent, because he will irrationally respond to all counter-offers," Podoliak said.
As for the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, according to Podoliak, he is not a member of the delegation, he is a mediator, and his participation is present only as mediation.
"My attitude towards him is simply neutral. There is a person who deals with mediation, the establishment of some corridors, the possibilities of the negotiation process, no more than that, "- added the adviser to the head of the OP.
Podoliak also commented on information from the British newspaper The Times that Abramovich was trying to challenge the sanctions imposed on him in the EU with a letter from David Arakhamia: "It is incorrect for me to ask questions that would be correct to ask only David Arakhamia."