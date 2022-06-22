Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the Armed Forces have liberated 1,026 settlements

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraineʼs defense forces have liberated 1,026 settlements from Russian invaders.

This was announced by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

"1,026 settlements have been liberated. The infrastructure in the occupied territories is being restored," he said.

According to him, they are currently working on a plan to quickly rebuild the apartments, schools, kindergartens, and medical facilities that were destroyed as a result of the Russian invasion.

Tymoshenko also noted that Sumy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv are being demined, social and road infrastructure are being restored. And in Chuhuyiv, Liubotyn, Derhachi, and the village of Elitne electricity and gas supply were restored.