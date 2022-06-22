Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia visits Turkey for the first time since the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia has paid a visit to Turkey — for the first time since 2018, after the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at its consulate in Istanbul.

This was reported by the BBC.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold face-to-face talks with Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia. Last week, Erdogan said his talks in Ankara with Prince Mohammed would focus on advancing relations between the states to a "much higher level". A senior Turkish official told Reuters that the visit was expected to lead to "full normalization and resumption of the pre-crisis period", and the two leaders would sign agreements on energy, economy, and security.

Meanwhile, Prince Mohammed wants to end his international isolation. He also visited Jordan and Egypt this week as part of a tour of the Middle East, and next month he will meet with US President Joe Biden, who in 2019 promised to make Saudi Arabia an "outcast" in connection with Khashoggiʼs assassination.

Although Erdogan did not blame Prince Muhammad directly, he said he knew that the order to kill Khashoggi "came from the highest levels of the Saudi government." US intelligence has concluded that the Crown Prince authorized the operation to capture or kill Khashoggi. The prosecutorʼs office of Saudi Arabia accused the "fraudulent" agents and said that the prince knew nothing about the operation.