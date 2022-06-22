An echeloned air defense system has been created around Kyiv. The threat of missile strikes is still high

There is a possibility of Russians forming new strike groups in Kyiv and Chernihiv directions, but now the possibility of rocket attacks on Kyiv is a greater threat.

This was reported in an interview with Ukrinform by the commander of the Kyiv Forces and Defense Forces Group Oleksandr Pavlyuk.

"Today, the security of Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and the whole of Ukraine is ensured along the line of contact in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Kherson Oblast. For the enemy, Kyiv remains and will remain the main goal of his aggression. He will never give up. We should constantly keep this in mind and not rule out the possibility of attempts to form new strike groups in Kyiv and Chernihiv directions through measures of "total mobilization" of reservists, attracting stocks of equipment and weapons of Soviet times, which are still abundant in storage facilities," Pavlyuk said.

According to him, despite the casualties among the occupiers, the aggressor still has significant human and technical resources. However, it is impossible to form strike groups in a short time.

"At the same time, if the enemy succeeds in the Eastern Operational Zone, a significant part of its forces and means can be moved from there to the Kyiv direction and involved in the formation of a new strike group. Therefore, the danger of a re-attack on Kyiv remains," the commander added.

According to Pavlyuk, a fairly efficient and echeloned air defense system has been created around Kyiv, which in general is able to protect the city from air strikes and is constantly being improved.

"However, the probability of a breach of the air defense zone in the event of a massive missile strike still exists," he concluded.