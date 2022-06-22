Prosecutor Generalʼs Office: During the war in Ukraine, 324 children were killed and 592 were injured

As a result of the Russian aggression, 324 children died and 592 were injured in Ukraine on February 24.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office writes about this in its Telegram.

"As of the morning of June 22, 2022, more than 916 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 324 children died and more than 592 were injured, "the statement said.

The agency emphasizes that these data are not final, as the number of dead and wounded in the liberated territories is still being determined. And there is no access to the occupied territories.

The most affected children were in Donetsk oblast — 307, Kharkiv oblast— 175, in Kyiv oblast — 116. On June 21 in the village of Bezruky, Kharkiv oblast, an 8-year-old girl was fatally injured. Also on June 21, five children between the ages of 9 and 16 were injured in shelling near the Zolota Rybka pond in the town of Chasiv Yar in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk oblast.