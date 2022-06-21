Venediktova: Eight war crimes cases are pending in Ukrainian courts

Eight war crimes cases are currently pending in Ukrainian courts.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova on a telethon.

"We are confident in all the cases we are suing. We currently have six sentences. And this is unprecedentedly fast because the international community believed that we would start an investigation after the war. We still have eight cases in court, and 118 suspects directly for war crimes. We also have 623 suspects in the aggression case. This is the military, political, and propaganda top of the Russian Federation," Venediktova said.

She added that the International Criminal Court is also important for Ukraine. "We are working, we have cooperation, we understand what cases we will complete here, what cases the prosecutor will take to the ICC," the prosecutor general said.