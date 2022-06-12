A UN commission has arrived in Ukraine to investigate Russiaʼs war crimes

The United Nations Independent International Commission has arrived in Ukraine to investigate crimes related to Russiaʼs aggression. This was announced by Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratyuk.
Its mission includes Eric Mose, Yasminka Dzumhur and Pablo de Greiff. The main task is to identify the suspects, gather evidence and prepare materials so that no one escapes punishment. Representatives of the commission noted that they were instructed to conduct a separate investigation into violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts in late February and March 2022.
Olena Kondratyuk clarified that Ukrainian law enforcement agencies are investigating more than 16,000 war crimes and crimes of aggression committed by the Russian army since February 24, 2022, including more than 5,000 murders and 6,000 civilian injuries.