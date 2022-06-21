The situation at the front on June 21: the occupiers seized four villages in Luhansk oblast and are approaching Lysychansk — on the maps of “Babel”

During the day, the Russian occupiers captured Ustynivka, Toshkivka, Pidlisne and Myrna Dolyna in Luhansk oblast. "Babel" on the maps shows the situation at the front on June 21.

Kharkiv oblast:

the Russians intensified shelling of the oblast;

at least five people were killed in the shelling of Kharkiv;

the Russians fired on Chuhuiv, killing at least six people;

the occupiers fired in the area of Stary Saltov, Stara Hnylytsia and along the Siversky Donets north of Velyka Komyshuvakha.

Donbas:

the Russians stopped the offensive on Slovyansk and went on the defensive;

the occupiers fired on the areas from Velyka Komyshuvakha to Bohorodychny, as well as south of the Lyman.

in Luhansk oblast, the Russian army tried to storm Syrotyne and Voronovo — the offensive was repulsed;

the Russian army captured Ustynivka, Pidlisne and Myrna Dolyna. The battles for Bila Hora and Hirske continue;

The General Staff reports on attempts by the occupiers to attack Komyshuvakh. This may indicate that the struggle for it is still ongoing.

There are no significant changes in the South and Kherson oblast:

Russian troops shelled areas near Huliaipole and Novosilka;