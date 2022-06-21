Former Moldovan President Dodon has been placed under house arrest for another 30 days

A Moldovan court has left former President Igor Dodon under house arrest for another 30 days. He is accused of corruption, treason and financing a political party with a criminal organization.
This was reported by NewsMaker.
The relevant decision was made by a court in Chisinau. He granted the prosecutorʼs request.
"This is to be expected in a reformed judiciary," Dodon told reporters.
He also added that he would appeal the decision to the Chisinau Appeals Chamber. In addition to Dodon, his relative Petro Merinyan will remain in custody for another 20 days. He is being held in a local pre-trial detention center.
- On the morning of May 24, law enforcement officers came to Dodonʼs home in a case of passive corruption, illicit enrichment, treason, and the financing of a political party by a criminal organization.
- According to law enforcement officers, the politician is being investigated in connection with the video in which he appears with Vlad Plahotniuc — a Moldovan statesman and politician, businessman, and oligarch. Plahotniuc is a participant in many scandalous investigations both in Moldova and in Russia. He has been repeatedly accused not only of manipulating the countryʼs political forces but also of involvement in criminal activities. He is involved in three criminal cases in Russia and one in Moldova.