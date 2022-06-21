Former Moldovan President Dodon has been placed under house arrest for another 30 days

A Moldovan court has left former President Igor Dodon under house arrest for another 30 days. He is accused of corruption, treason and financing a political party with a criminal organization.

This was reported by NewsMaker.

The relevant decision was made by a court in Chisinau. He granted the prosecutorʼs request.

"This is to be expected in a reformed judiciary," Dodon told reporters.

He also added that he would appeal the decision to the Chisinau Appeals Chamber. In addition to Dodon, his relative Petro Merinyan will remain in custody for another 20 days. He is being held in a local pre-trial detention center.