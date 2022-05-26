Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon has been placed under house arrest. He is suspected of corruption and treason

In Moldova, a court has ruled that former pro-Russian President Igor Dodon will be placed under house arrest for 30 days, although prosecutors have asked for a pre-trial detention center.

This was reported by the Moldovan newspaper NewsMaker.

A relative of Dodon, Peter Merinyan, who is also on trial, has been remanded in custody for 30 days.

On the morning of May 24, law enforcement officers came to Dodonʼs home in a case of passive corruption, illicit enrichment, treason, and the financing of a political party by a criminal organization.

According to law enforcement officers, the politician is being investigated in connection with the video in which he appears with Vlad Plahotniuc — a Moldovan statesman and politician, businessman, and oligarch. Plahotniuc is a participant in many scandalous investigations both in Moldova and in Russia. He has been repeatedly accused not only of manipulating the countryʼs political forces but also of involvement in criminal activities. He is involved in three criminal cases in Russia and one in Moldova.