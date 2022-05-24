Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon has been detained on suspicion of treason

Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon has been detained for 72 hours on suspicion of corruption and treason.

This was announced by the press secretary of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Moldova, Marianna Kerpek, writes deschide.md.

This morning, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office of Moldova and the Information and Security Service conducted searches in Dodonʼs house.

According to representatives of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, the case was initiated on reasonable suspicion of committing a crime under Art. 324 (passive corruption), Art. 181/2 (acceptance of financing of a political party of a criminal organization), Art. 337 (treason) and Art. 330/2 (illegal enrichment). According to law enforcement officers, the politician is being investigated in connection with the video in which he appears with Vlad Plahotniuc.

Vlad Plahotniuc is a Moldovan statesman and politician, businessman and oligarch. Former chairman of the Democratic Party of Moldova (DPM), a former member of the Moldovan parliament, and first vice-speaker of parliament. Plahotniuc is a participant in many scandalous investigations both in Moldova and in Russia. He has been repeatedly accused not only of manipulating the countryʼs political forces but also of involvement in criminal activities. He is involved in three criminal cases in Russia and one in Moldova.