Ukrainian startup ZibraAI launches charity project to sell NFT-images generated by artificial intelligence

Ukrainian startup ZibraAI is launching the Sirens Gallery charity project to sell NFT images of the war in Ukraine. All images based on descriptions were generated by artificial intelligence.

This was reported in the press service of the project.

The project team collected and described the 150 most important events of the war, and comic intelligence generated digital images based on these descriptions. In particular, there were scenes of the struggle for Hostomel airport, the capture of Zmiiny island by the Russians and many other events of the war.

A total of 1,991 NFT images will be available for sale in the gallery. The minimum starting price for one image is $ 100. There will also be NFT for $ 10,000.

The sale of images is organized in three stages. The first collection will contain 661 works and will be available from June 24. It will be available for purchase on OpenSea. A link to the sale will be posted on the sirens.gallery website.

All proceeds from the sale of NFT images will be donated to charity. They will go to humanitarian aid for war victims and the reconstruction of Ukrainian cities. The project partners became the largest Ukrainian charity platform dobro.ua and the Unchain Foundation.