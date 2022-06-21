The President of the European Investment Bank estimated the reconstruction of Ukraine at € 1 trillion

The head of the European Investment Bank (EIB), Werner Hoyer, has suggested that rebuilding Ukraine after the Russian invasion could cost more than € 1 trillion.

This was reported by Bloomberg.

"I named the trillion because I saw figures in public that I think are completely unrealistic when I look at the level of destruction in Ukraine," Hoyer said. In his opinion, the European Union should play a leading role in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The head of the EIB added that the bank seeks to redistribute € 1-1.5 billion in liabilities to rebuild Ukraine. He said he could get permission to do so this week. According to Bloomberg, this figure will be discussed by EU leaders at their summit on June 23-24 in Brussels. They will discuss Ukraineʼs reconstruction plan and its application for EU membership.