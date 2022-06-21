The occupiers conduct rotations in The National Guard of the Russian Federation due to the great losses in personnel

The occupiers are conducting personnel rotations in the Rosgvardiya (The National Guard of the Russian Federation) due to significant losses of personnel and military equipment in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Ukrainian intelligence.

"Recent staff rotations are associated with a low level of organization of tasks during the armed aggression against Ukraine, which led to significant losses of personnel and military equipment," the Main Intelligence Directorate reports.

According to intelligence, the Russians fired Lieutenant General Sergei Vlasenko from the post of Chief of Staff — First Deputy Commander of the North Caucasus District of the Rosgvardiya.

At the same time, Lieutenant General Anatoly Malikov was appointed to a leading position in the North Caucasus district.

Prior to that, Malikov held the position of head of the main department of state control and licensing of the Rosgvardiya.