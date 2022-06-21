Wagner mercenaries are fighting in Ukraine for 200,000 rubles a month

A pilot from Wagner private military company, who was taken prisoner during his three-day stay in Ukraine, told how much Russia pays Wagner mercenaries for "performing combat missions."

According to the occupier, his first flight was on June 14, and on the 17th he was shot down by the Ukrainian military with the Igla MANPADS. The mercenary claims that he bombed only "military bases" and not civilians.

The mercenary admitted that he was promised a rate of 200 thousand rubles and additional bonuses for the month of the war.

The main purpose of his stay in Ukraine, the pilot considered "assistance to the republics of Donbas", and combat missions called "private missions".