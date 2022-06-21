Estonia will ban the import of sanctioned goods from July 10

In Estonia, on July 10, a total ban will come into force for entrepreneurs and individuals to import sanctioned goods from Russia.
This was reported by ERR.
The ban is linked to European Union sanctions. The list of prohibited goods includes alcoholic beverages with a strength of less than 80%, furniture, wood, fertilizers and more. The sanctions also apply to the export of a number of goods to Russia, including luxury goods and certain consumer electronics.
- On June 18, Lithuanian authorities imposed a ban on rail transit of sanctioned goods through its territory to Russiaʼs Kaliningrad region. The ban affected coal, metals, cement, wood, building materials and high-tech products. According to the governor of the Kaliningrad region Anton Alikhanov, 40-50% of all cargoes were banned.
- The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said that the restrictions were imposed after consultation with and under the leadership of the European Commission, and that Russia had responded with threats and military exercises in the Kaliningrad region.