Morning report of the General Staff: the Russians are advancing in the Bakhmut direction, the Armed Forces repulsed their assault in the Marinka area

The General Staff of Ukraine published its morning report as of Tuesday, June 21.
- The situation in the Volyn and Polissia areas is without significant changes.
- In the Sivershchyna direction, Russia is heavily guarding the Ukrainian-Russian border, as well as shelling civilian infrastructure near the village of Seredyna-Buda, Sumy oblast.
- In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian armyʼs main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied frontiers, trying to prevent our units from retreating to the rear operating in the Slovyansk direction. The occupiers fired on civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Dmytrivka, Chuhuiv, Korobochkyne, Stara Hnylytsia and Bazaliivka.
- In the Slovyansk direction near the Mother of God and the Valley, the Ukrainian military repulsed the assault of the occupiers.
- The Russian army systematically fired artillery in the areas of the settlements of Hrushuvakha, Vernopil, Adamivka and Mazanivka. There were air strikes on civilian infrastructure near Bohorodychne.
- In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian Federation did not conduct active operations but fired on the positions of the defense forces with artillery, rocket-propelled grenade launchers and mortars.
- In the Sievierodonetsk direction, Russia is shelling units of our troops with the artillery of various calibers, and there have been air strikes near Ustynivka, Hirske, and Lysychansk. The occupiers did not stop the assault, trying to completely capture Sievierodonetsk. In addition to this city, the Ukrainian military opposes the assaults in the areas of Syrotyne and Bila Hora.
- In the Bakhmut direction in the areas of the villages of Mykolayivka, Vershina and Semihiria, the occupiers are advancing, fighting continues. In addition, the Russians fired on civilian infrastructure near Pokrovsk, Mykolayivka and Bilohorivka.
- In the Avdiivka direction, Russia struck by aircraft in the New York area, and there was shelling of civilian infrastructure in the areas of the villages of Ocheretyne, Avdiivka, Kamyanka, Netaylovo, Mykilske, and Orikhovo.
- In the Kurakhiv direction, Russia struck by aircraft near Shcherbaki, and the Ukrainian military stopped Russian attempts to storm the Marinka area.
- In Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions without active action.
- Russia is suffering losses in the South Buh direction. Trying to contain Ukrainian defense units, it fired artillery, mortars and multiple rocket launchers at the Murakhivka, Topolyne, Bila Krynytsia, and Maryina districts. The occupiers fired rockets at civilian infrastructure near Ochakovo and Kutsurub.
- In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, 5 high-precision weapons carriers are ready to launch missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine.