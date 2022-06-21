Institute for the Study of War: The Russian army could completely capture Sievierodonetsk next week

Next week, the Russian army may occupy the city of Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk oblast. To do this, they accumulate equipment around Toshkivka and transfer it to occupied Starobilsk (to support operations in Sievierodonetsk from the east).
This is stated in the summary of the Institute for the Study of War.
The head of the Luhansk oblast state administration Serhiy Haidai reported that as of June 20, Russian troops control the entire Sievierodonetsk, except for the industrial zone, where the Azot plant is located. Russian forces are likely to continue the offensive and complete the operation to surround the city, passing the highway T1302 Bakhmut — Lysychansk.
At the same time, the mass activity of guerrillas in the occupied territories does not allow the Russian authorities to publicly support the "accession" of these territories to Russia. Thus, the occupying power in Starobilsk, Luhansk region, forces people to participate in collective farms, and those who work in this scheme — to obtain Russian citizenship. The activity of Ukrainian guerrillas is likely to have administrative consequences for Russia, preventing the introduction of Russian citizenship in the occupied territories.
In addition, Russia is likely to create informational conditions to justify the slow and unsuccessful advance to Slovyansk from the southeast of Izyum and west of the Lyman.