Institute for the Study of War: The Russian army could completely capture Sievierodonetsk next week

Next week, the Russian army may occupy the city of Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk oblast. To do this, they accumulate equipment around Toshkivka and transfer it to occupied Starobilsk (to support operations in Sievierodonetsk from the east).

This is stated in the summary of the Institute for the Study of War.

The head of the Luhansk oblast state administration Serhiy Haidai reported that as of June 20, Russian troops control the entire Sievierodonetsk, except for the industrial zone, where the Azot plant is located. Russian forces are likely to continue the offensive and complete the operation to surround the city, passing the highway T1302 Bakhmut — Lysychansk.