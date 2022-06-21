EU top diplomat: Putin wants to destroy Ukraine — he denies the very idea of the Ukrainian nation

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said that Russian President Putin wants to destroy Ukraine. He denies "the very idea of the existence of the Ukrainian nation."

He stated this at a press conference after a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

"It seems that Putin wants to destroy Ukraine, destroying the citiesʼ infrastructure, denying the very idea of the Ukrainian nation. Therefore, we will continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary," Borrel said.

He added that EU members are ready to support Ukraine, as Russiaʼs actions are affecting the food crisis, energy prices, and the world economy.