Bihus.info: Ex-MP Kyva settled in an elite cottage town near Moscow

Illia Kyva, ex-MP suspected of treason, probably settled in an elite cottage town near Moscow.

This is stated in the investigation of Bihus.Info.

According to the video posted by Kyva on his own Telegram channel, he travels in Russia in a Toyota Land Cruiser 200. This SUV is armored, as evidenced by the characteristic partition between the cabin and luggage compartment.

According to the video, it was also possible to understand that he was driving to Moscow from the village of Pokrovske, which is located in the western suburbs of Moscow, on the Novorizhske highway. "This is confirmed by videos in which journalists identified Zvenigorodske Shosse, Mnyovniki Street, Novoryzske Shosse, as well as the British Petroleum gas station in Nakhabino and the Miratorg supermarket in Pokrovske," the journalists wrote.

In addition, Kyva published several videos, most likely recorded, directly on the territory of the cottage town Agalarov Estate, near Pokrovske. "The video from May 29, which has already been removed from the Kyvaʼs channel, shows Christmas trees, a pond, a lawn, hills, a sandy area, and a golf cart. Not far from Pokrovske there is the golf club of the cottage town Agalarov Estate. In other Kyvaʼs videos, you can see street lights, which are also on Googleʼs panorama from the western border of the Agalarov Estate. There is also a Crocus fitness center on-site. Videos from Kyvaʼs channel show that he trains there,” the journalists note.