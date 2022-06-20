The situation at the front on June 20 — on Babelʼs maps

The occupiers continued to attack Slovyansk, and the Ukrainian military withdrew from Metiolkine near Sievierodonetsk. The situation at the front as of June 20 — on the maps of "Babel":
In Donbas:
- the Russian army continues to attack Slovyansk along the M03 highway. Ukrainian troops are defending the Krasnopillya-Dolyna-Bohorodychne border. The Russian Russians again tried unsuccessfully to storm;
- battles for Sievierodonetsk continue. The Armed Forces control only the cityʼs industrial zone. The Ukrainian military withdrew from Metiolkine;
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the assault in the areas of the settlements of Myrna Dolyna and Bila Hora, as well as Bohorodychny.
Kharkiv oblast:
- Russian troops hold positions north of Kharkiv so that the Armed Forces cannot reach the state border;
- the occupiers fired on the settlements of Udy, Mykhailivka, and Petrivka east of Tsyrkuny, as well as the Korobochky district;
- for the first time in a long time, the occupiers tried to advance near Chuhuiv — conducted reconnaissance by fighting near Rtyshchivka;
In the South:
- in Kherson oblast, the Armed Forces have so far stopped the counteroffensive in several directions;
- the occupiers fired on the Chervonyi Yar and Kalinovka districts, the village of Topolyne, and Zelenyi Hai.