The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has confirmed the deaths of 4,569 Ukrainians killed in the Russian invasion. Another 5,691 people were injured. Among the dead — 304 children.

These are data from February 24 to June 19. They stated that the main cause of death was shelling and air strikes.

The organization emphasizes that the real numbers are much higher, as information from places where intense fighting continues is delayed, and some data need to be confirmed.