For the first time in Germany, the property of a sanctioned Russian politician was confiscated

For the first time in Germany, the property of a Russian politician who was under EU sanctions was confiscated.

This was reported by the Munich prosecutorʼs office.

"Sanctions against two Russian citizens due to the war of aggression in Ukraine: the Munich Prosecutorʼs Office and the Federal Criminal Police Department confiscated from June 14, 2022, simultaneously three real estate (private apartments) in Munich and a bank account receiving monthly rents totaling about € 3,500,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the real estate and the bill belong to the State Duma MP L. and his wife, who officially lives in Munich. This deputy came under sanctions on February 23, after voting for Russiaʼs recognition of the so-called “LDNR” independence.

Radio Svoboda notes that it is about the MP Roman Lyabikhov. He is called one of the richest MPs of the State Duma. Lyabikhovʼs business is connected with construction.