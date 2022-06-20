Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna: All EU member states now support granting Ukraine candidate status for EU membership

Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Olha Stefanishyna said that all EU member states are now ready to support granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership. Those states that were against changed their minds.

She stated this on the air of the telethon.

Stefanishyna noted that after the recommendation of the European Commission, no country opposes granting candidate status.

"After the European Commissionʼs decision on Friday, each of these countries confirmed that they will support granting Ukraine candidate status," she said.

According to her, there is now a consensus among EU leaders on granting Ukraine candidate status. But discussions are still ongoing before the summit, in particular, countries have the right to make their terms in the final decision.